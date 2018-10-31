Elizabeth Kay (Gwartney) Wookey, 52, of Earlsboro, Oklahoma passed away Saturday, October 27, 2018 in Seminole, Oklahoma.

She was born January 24, 1966 to Jimmie Allen and Marilyn Kay (Zimms) Gwartney in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Elizabeth grew up in Earlsboro and was a 1984 graduate of Earlsboro High School.

She enjoyed taking care of her home and raising her family. Elizabeth was a member of the ERCA (European Rodeo Cowboy Association), AQHA, AKC and a member of the NRA. She loved dogs, horses, and the color purple and was an excellent cook. Her grandchildren were the focal point of her life. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Kelly “Ted” Harold and Emma M. Gwartney; maternal grandparents, Floyd Reese Zimms and Lorene May Zimms; aunt, Joyce Ruch; Uncle, Harold Gwartney; cousin, Ray Powers; and cousin, Darrell Lee Gwartney.

Survivors include her 3 daughters, Andrea Nicole Wookey of Earlsboro, Ok, Kayla Dawn Maxwell of Earlsboro, OK and Audianna Marie Wookey of Earlsboro; 1 son, Wade Allen Wookey of Earlsboro, OK; parents, Jimmie Allen and Marilyn Kay Gwartney; 1 brother, Floyd Allen Gwartney of Earlsboro, OK; 8 grandchildren, Jesse Jr, Kambrea, Gabriel, Lucius, Aloyna, Everett, Evalynn, and Wyatt James; niece, Shelby Marie Boyer; special friend, Dale Beaumont; soul sister, Andrea Bradley; and other extended family and friends. Service will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, November 2, 2018 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Larry Townsend, Bethel Acres Assembly officiating. Graveside service will be 4:00 p.m., Friday, November 2, 2018 at Red Hill Cemetery in Hammon, Oklahoma under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh. To share memories, or to sign the guest book on-line, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.