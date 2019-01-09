Edward “Ed” Neal Wildman, 73-year-old resident of Arnett, OK, passed from this life on December 29, 2018. Ed was born May 12, 1945 to Gib and Daisy (Dyke) Wildman in Shattuck, OK. He was raised in Arnett and graduated Arnett high school in 1963. Ed enlisted in the Army February 1964 and served in active duty for 18 months. After active duty, he served in the National Guard until December 31, 1971. While in the Army, he earned many awards including rifle shooter, drill sergeant, and platoon sergeant.

On September 20, 1968, Ed married Patricia Ladd at the Christian Church in Vici, OK to this union four children were born Melissa, Lorrie, Stacie, and Lacie. After marriage Ed remained in Arnett until his passing. Ed owned his own business Ed’s Backhoe and Ditching Service. He was a member of the Arnett JC’s and Arnett Fire Department. He was also a member of the Arnett Christian Church and was known to help the Christian Church with anything they needed. In his spare time Ed enjoyed hunting, fishing, guns, NASCAR races, spending time with his grandchildren, and visiting with folks at Scotty’s for Happy Hour.

Ed is preceded in death by his wife Patricia Wildman and his parents Gib and Daisy Wildman, two daughters Stacie Leigh Wildman and Lacie Diane Wildman. His is survived by two daughters Lorrie Clinesmith and husband Howard of Leedey, OK and Melissa Wildman of Leedey, OK; brother Leon Wildman and wife Lynda of Ft. Supply, OK; aunt Donna Manhart of Durham, OK; two grandchildren Keltsie Gardner and Tyrell Herber and one great-grandchild on the way baby Rigyn James; many nieces, nephews, extended family and a host of friends.

Memorials donations may be made to the Arnett Fire Department in care of Shaw Funeral Home, P.O. Box 276, Vici, OK 73859.

Services were held January 3, 2019 at the First Christian Church of Arnett. Burial followed at the Harmon Cemetery under the direction of Shaw Funeral Home.