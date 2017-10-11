Earlene Handke

Earlene Handke, age 78, of Elk City and a former resident of Mangum, passed away Thursday, October 5, 2017 at the Bell Avenue Nursing Home in Elk City.

Earlene was born in Ojito, New Mexico on November 3, 1938 the eleventh child of fourteen to her parents Fred and Sarah “Alma” (Hoisinger) Davis. She grew up in Ojito and attended Lidrith Schools. When Lidrith Schools closed several of the children including Earlene were sent to live with relatives where Earlene graduated from Valley High School in Las Vegas, New Mexico.

Shortly after high school Earlene married Joe Handke on August 3, 1957 in Albuquerque, New Mexico and they enjoyed almost 59 years of marriage together until Joe’s death in 2016. Earlene and Joe lived in Oklahoma City and later Durham, Oklahoma where she helped Joe with his carpentry work building houses and running the Durham Lumber Yard. They moved to Mangum in 1987 and Earlene was a long-time member of the Mangum First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed singing in the Choir and she also cleaned the church for many years. Earlene enjoyed collecting music boxes and kept a very well-organized inventory account of her music boxes which she later shared with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed working puzzle books and spending time with her family. Preceded in death by her parents and her husband Joe; son-in-law, David Barton; one brother, Horace “Freeman” Davis; four sisters, Thelma Dorothy Anson; Clara May Young; Vivian “Violet” Hyatt; and Anna Elizabeth Archuleta.

Earlene is survived by her three children, Verla Barton of Reydon, Oklahoma; Doug Handke and wife Gloria of Foss, Oklahoma; and Neal Handke and wife Beth of Norman, Oklahoma; three brothers, Fredrick Harold Davis of Kansas City, Kansas; Oliver Windale Davis and his wife of Pueblo, Colorado; and Donald Andrew Davis and his wife of Aztec, New Mexico; five sisters, Lois Richards of McPherson, Kansas; Gladys Estella Yancey and her husband of San Pueblo, California; Ruby Irene Ozarich and her husband of West Jordan, Utah; Ruth Evangeline Gawith and her husband of Albuquerque, New Mexico; and Bonnie Zelda Stute and her husband of Canton, Kansas; seven grandchildren, Chris Barton and wife Janet of Cheyenne, Oklahoma; Sarah Batterton and husband Dustin of Cheyenne, Oklahoma; Michael Barton and wife Nicole of Senecaville, Ohio; Zackary Barton and fiancée Mallory of New Orleans, Louisiana; Tanya Livingston and husband James of Clinton, Oklahoma; Joeseph and Meagan Handke of Norman; nine great grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, other family members, and friends.

The family will greet friends at visitation from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Sunday, October 8, 2017 at Greer Funeral Home in Mangum. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m., Monday, October 9, 2017 at the First United Methodist Church in Mangum with Reverend Marsha Purtell officiating. Cremation arrangements will follow under the direction of Greer Funeral Home, Mangum.

Living Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 301 W. Jefferson St. – Mangum, OK 73554, (580) 782-2371, in honor of Earlene Handke.

