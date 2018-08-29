Edward Levi Fowler Jr. served his country during World War II. E. L. was a part of “D” Day with the 29th Division and landed at Normandy Beach. The 115th Infantry cleared the beach and then liberated St. Lo. The “Indestructible Clay Pigeons” had sustained great losses and South of St. Lo in Peircy they had cleared the hedge rows when he his troops. He was captured by the German Army’s Panzer Tank Division and served the remainder of the war as a POW from July 31, 1944 to May 9, 1945 in east Germany and Poland. As the war wound down in Europe they were marched into Czechoslovakia where they were liberated by the Russians. E. L. received the Purple Heart, three Combat Battle Stars and the Bronze Star. After E.L.’s discharge they returned to Sweetwater, Oklahoma where they began raising their family. E. L. and Wilma began farming and operating a dairy. After selling out the dairy in 1966 he became a rural mail carrier and continued farming until he retired in 1989. He was on the Mulberry Cemetery Board, the Roger Mills County Conservation Board and Excise Board. He also served as President and Chaplin of the Oklahoma Rural Mail Carriers Association.

He was a member of the Sweetwater Baptist Church and the Sweetwater Quartet and was inducted into the Western Oklahoma Hall of Fame.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife of 74 years, and 2 sisters, Crystal Henson and Lova Ringley.

He is survived by 5 children, Char Bonham, Oklahoma City, OK, Vikki Fowler, Sayre, OK, Kathy Heinsohn and husband, Darrel, Sweetwater, OK, Doug Fowler and wife, Gay, Sweetwater, OK and Jill Drake and husband, Kenny, Sayre, OK; 8 grandchildren, Tess Markham, Jamie Teel, Dustin Drake, Hope Rupp, Casey Drake, Tyler Heinsohn, Trampis Fowler, and Lacy Musick; 26 great grandchildren; 1 great great granddaughter; 3 sisters, Blanche Barrymore, Oklahoma City, OK; Patsy Gibson, Edmond, OK, Peggy Munkrus, Elk City, OK, 1 brother Jimmy Fowler, Amarillo, TX and a host of other relatives and friends.

In Lieu of Flowers donations may be made to the Oklahoma Alzheimer’s Association, 6601 Broadway Ext, Suite 120, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73116 or charity of your choice Services will be held Monday, August 27, 2018, 2:00 PM at the Sweetwater Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Mulberry Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Rose Chapel Funeral Service.

