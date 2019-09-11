Doris Lee Parkhurst was born March 14, 1926 in Branson, Missouri to Loretta (Cornelison) and Clem Austin Whorton. She passed away September 08, 2019 at Weatherford, Oklahoma at the age of 93 years, 5 months and 25 days.

Doris grew up in Branson, Missouri and moved with her family when she was a sophomore in high school. They moved to California and she found employment at McClellan Air Force base in Sacramento, California repairing war damaged B-17 bombers and was considered a “Rosy The Riveter”. She later met and was married to Charles Parkhurst on October 4, 1952. After the war they moved back to Oklahoma. They eventually settled on the family farm in the Grimes community where Doris raised her children and Charles went to work for the county. Doris enjoyed crocheting, sewing, reading, painting, cooking, exploring her genealogy and spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, 2 sons, Ronald and Preston Skidmore and 1 daughter, Lola Conway. She is survived by 5 children, Roy Skidmore, Charles Parkhurst, Jr., Austin Parkhurst, Mark Parkhurst and Sue Batchelor; 15 grandchildren, numerous great and great great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Main Street Baptist Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Whinery Funeral Service and condolences can be made online at www.whineryfs. com.