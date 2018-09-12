Doris Irene Harrel, daughter of Forrest Orville Painter and Ethel Melton Kramer, was born at Crawford, Oklahoma, Roger Mills County on May 11, 1924 and she left this life in the early morning of August 26, 2018. She spent her young years growing in Chillicothe, Texas and the Leedey area in the Liberty Center community. She attended school in both places. She met and married Lance Harrel (Junior) on November 29, 1939, on the County line hill west of Leedey. (They bought their license in Roger Mills County and needed to be there for it to be legal.) They made their home northwest of Leedey. In addition to farming and ranching activities, they operated the store across from the Canadian School for a time. Doris was a cowboy helping on the ranch and a cowgirl participating in rodeos for many years, especially in barrel racing, rodeo clubs and parades. She was always an eager participant in all community activities and in the Baptist Church. In the early 1950’s, she moved to California and lived in Richmond where she was the first woman rivetor during the war and then they moved to Dos Palos. Doris helped in their dairy operation for many years and upon retiring from that, she purchased a quick stop type store, Valley Deli & Convenience Store, and operated it for several years. Later she lived in Kerrville, Texas; Bass Lake, California and lastly, Fresno, California. She always hosted the holidays with homemade dishes fit for a king. She always looked forward to games and cards with family and friends until the late night hours. Doris had a zest for life and she was always adventurous. She always lit up a room when she entered and nothing ever started too early or lasted too long for her to not enjoy the complete event. She was truly the belle of the ball when she was there. Everyone knew of her kindness and how much she loved her family and friends, but few knew that her adventurous spirit led her to skydive when she was 84 and at 86, she was zip lining in Hawaii. This writer danced with Doris 2 years ago at a Cowboy Ball and she was still the best dancer in the room. Her energy lasted her entire life since she never did get old. She was always the “Energizer Bunny” even before there was one. She was ageless; but her battery finally ran out. A truly amazing woman.

Doris was the mother of Orville Leon Harrel, Springtown, Texas; Donna Kay Buie and Darla Jeanne Harrel, both of Fresno, California. She was also grandmother to Lesa Wooten, Fresno, California; Karla Mantey, Fresno, California; Bret Buie, Fresno, California; Lance Harrel, Kerrville, Texas and Ladonna Becker, Fresno, California. She was also blessed with 8 great-grandchildren – Leanne Lawson, Lynsie Allbritton, Jack Mantey, Veronica Buie, Lexie Harrel, Katelyn Wisenberger, Payeton Becker, and Jace Giacone. Others left to cherish her memory are her son-in-law Carl Buie and grandson-in-law Brook Wooten both of Fresno, California; Sister Wenona Gourley, Newman, California; sister-inlaw Oleta Harrel, Cyril, Oklahoma; brother-in-law Jack Harrel and his wife Darla Jo, Stillwater, Oklahoma; and numerous special nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends.

Preceding her in death are her parents, Forrest and Ethel Painter, and her husband, Lance Harrel; a sister Kittie Johnson (and many other important and close family members).

A bright beautiful blazing light has been extinguished from this earth, but Doris will live forever in our hearts and memories. In lieu of flowers please make memorials to the Shirley Cemetery or your favorite charity in care of Shaw Funeral Home, P.O. Box 276, Vici, OK 73859. Graveside services will be held Saturday September 15, 2018 at 10:00 am at the Shirley Cemetery, Leedey, Oklahoma. Condolences may be made to the family at shawfuneralhome. net. Shaw Funeral Home of Leedey