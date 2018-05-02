Don Dye

Don Dye was born May 19, 1938 in Ardmore, Oklahoma to Aline and Elmer Paul Dye. He passed away April 25, 2018 at Elk City, Oklahoma at the age of 79 years 11 month and 6 days.

Don grew up in Hobbs, New Mexico where he graduated from high school in 1958 in Tatum, New Mexico. On October 18, 1958 he married Mable Robins in Tatum and they remained there until moving to Lubbock, TX. Don served on the Lubbock Police Department and worked with the K9 Unit. In 1970, they moved to Cheyenne, OK to make their home. He continued working in Law Enforcement and served as the Undersheriff with the Roger Mills County Sheriff’s Department. He did carpentry work for Milton Gage before beginning his career as a Truck Driver and farming.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife and a sister, Pauline Wimberley.

He is survived by 4 children, Dan Dye and wife, Vicki, of Cheyenne, OK, Lea Ann MaGouri and husband, Lonnie, of Marshall, TX, Bill Dye and wife, Becky, of Verndale, MN, Jennifer Whitson of Cheyenne, OK; 13 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren; a sister, Pat Dickason of Amarillo, TX, a half-brother, Steve Dye of Alabama; and a host of other relatives and friends. Family requests memorial donations be made to your local Fire Department.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, May 5, 2018 at the Cheyenne Cemetery under the direction of Rose Chapel Funeral Service. Condolences can be made at www.whineryfs.com.