Dollie Yvonne Wilson, 88-year-old resident of Leedey, OK, passed from this life on February 26, 2019 in Elk City, OK, surrounded by her family. She was born on August 6, 1930 on the family farm near Moorewood, OK, where she grew up.

She was the youngest of five children born to Wayne Leslie and Daisy Belle (Eaton) Kenney. Dollie went to school at Eureka, Moorewood, and completed her education at Leedey Public School, graduating in 1948.

Dollie accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as her Savior and was baptized into the Moorewood Missionary Baptist Church where she attended for many years. On January 23, 1949, Dollie married Marshall Eugene Wilson on the family farm near Moorewood. To this union three children were born Keith, Kathy, and Karen. Marshall and Dollie made their first home in Cheyenne, WY where they welcomed their first child. After 2 years they moved their little family back to the Leedey area where they welcomed both their daughters. Upon retirement Marshall and Dollie resided in Leedey, OK. Besides her role of farm wife and mother, Dollie worked as a bank teller, a cook at the Leedey Public School, and at Shaw Funeral Home of Leedey. She enjoyed gardening, working in her flower bed, reading, and traveling.

Dollie loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She would follow them to their extracurricular activities.

Later in her life she joined the First United Methodist Church in Leedey, OK, where she taught Sunday school and volunteered as a VBS teacher where some of you will remember the burned match crosses as her VBS craft. Dollie is preceded in death by her husband Marshall Wilson; two children Keith Wilson and Kathy Wilson; her parents Wayne and Daisy Kenney; grandson Dalton Wilson; four sisters Goldie Kenney, Nettie Moore and her husband Everett, Leona Woodman and her husband Joe, Bonnie Walker and her husband Bob; and one brother Buford Kenney and his wife Juanita. She is survived by her daughter Karen White and husband Mark of Elk Creek, MO; daughter-inlaw Ann Wilson of Clinton, OK; five grandchildren Debi Babek and husband Brad of Cordell, OK, Jonathan White and Kinya Price of Leedey, OK, Nickie Wilson of Clinton, OK, Jerron White and Tara Edwards of Putnam, OK, and Kambri White and Chris Hawkins of Leedey, OK; six great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

Memorial donations may be made to the Leedey First United Methodist Church in care of Shaw Funeral Home, P.O. Box 276, Vici, OK 73859.

Services were held Sunday March 3, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the First United Methodist Church, Leedey, OK with burial following at New Hermon Cemetery, Leedey, OK. Condolences may be made to the family at shawfuneralhome. net. Shaw Funeral Home of Leedey