Dimple J. “Dink” McGuire

Dimple J “Dink” McGuire was born February 28, 1929 in Floydada, Texas to Nora (Martin) and I.C. Kirk. She passed away May 27, 2018 at Eufaula, Oklahoma at the age of 89 years, 2 months and 29 days. Dink grew up and attended school in Petersburg, Texas. She was married to G.F. McGuire on May 27, 1947 at Lubbock, Texas. After their marriage they moved to Amarillo, Texas and later to Reydon, Oklahoma in 1965 and Cheyenne, Oklahoma in 1974 following the railroad. After G.F. retired in 1981, they moved to the Sunny Point community where they lived and farmed. While G.F. was working for Santa Fe Railroad, Dink was a homemaker and raised their two sons. She also drove tractors, worked as a cook at Amarillo junior high, seamstress and was also a clerk at Keathley’s Corner. She also enjoyed quilting, hunting, fishing, gardening, sewing and loved watching her TV shows and watching the Oklahoma City Thunder.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, G.F., 1 granddaughter, Susan McGuire, 3 brothers, and 2 sisters.

She is survived by her sons, Mike McGuire and wife, Elaine, Sweetwater, OK and Kenneth McGuire and wife, Theresa, Eufala, Oklahoma; 3 grandchildren, Bobby McGuire, Sweetwater, OK, Kendra Zmek and husband, Steve, Edmond, OK and Kenneth McGurie, Jr. and wife, Brandy, Thomas, OK; 8 great grandchildren, Riley, Mikayla and Kacey Bengel, Kennedy Copeland, Tyler Zmek, Makenzie, Madison and Maddox McGuire and a host of other family and friends.

Services will be held Thursday, May 31, 2018, 2:00 PM at Sayre Church of Christ officiated by Billy Clabaugh. Burial will be in the Dempsey Cemetery under the direction of Rose Chapel Funeral Service. Condolences can be made online at www.whineryfs.com