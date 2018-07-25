Dewey Dale Campbell, 91, of Hammon, Oklahoma, was born on August 28, 1926 in Hammon, Oklahoma to Charles Dewey and Euna Edna (Oden) Campbell. He passed through the gates of Heaven on Sunday, July 15, 2018 at his residence in Hammon, Oklahoma surrounded by his loving family.

He honorably served his country in the United States Navy during World War II. He married his best friend and sweetheart, Marie Ledell Jones, on September 29, 1944 in Santa Ana, California. He graduated from Oklahoma A&M with a degree in Accounting. He had a successful thirty-year career as a CPA. Dewey enjoyed fishing, hunting, reading, traveling and listening to music and could be found listening to all the different genres, but most of all he loved spending time with his family on vacation, holidays or just at his home. He was very active as he jogged and/or walked three miles every morning at the track in Hammon. Dewey was an avid Oklahoma State fan who enjoyed watching baseball and basketball.

He was a charter member and deacon of the Highland Hills Baptist Church in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Dewey was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Hammon, Oklahoma.

Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, July 19, 2018 at the First Baptist Church Hammon, Oklahoma. Rev. Scott Showers will officiate and Pastor Cody Long will assist. Interment will be at Red Hill Cemetery in Hammon, Oklahoma. Services have been entrusted to the care of Martin-Dugger Funeral Home in Elk City, Oklahoma Cherishing his memory is his wife, Marie Campbell of the home; one daughter, Myrna Campbell of Hammon, Oklahoma; five granddaughters and their families, Brandi Trenner and her husband, Matthew and their children, Logan Trenner and Brooklyn Trenner of Cedar Park, Texas, Holly Chambers and her children, Mikaela Perez, Jaden Perez, and Canaan Perez all of Keller, Texas, Summer Long and her husband, Cody of Canute, Oklahoma, Emily Ogle and her husband, Nick and their children, Tenney Ogle, Sullivan Ogle, and Eden Ogle all of Springdale, Arkansas, Mindy Hines and her husband, Steven and their children, Hunter Hines and Elizabeth Hines all of Tuttle, Oklahoma. He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Dewey, and Euna Edna Campbell; one daughter, Brenda Gass; one sister Janan Peetoom and one infant sister, Joy Campbell.

Memorials may be made to Baptist Children’s Home or Faith Hospice in care of Martin-Dugger Funeral Home, P.O. Box 707, Elk City, Oklahoma 73648. Online condolences can be sent to the family by using the online guest book at www.martin-duggerfuneralhome.com.