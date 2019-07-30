DeWayne Day, the fourth child of seven blessing the home of Harold Ellsworth and Lois Pauline (Colvard) Day was born August 7, 1943 at Camargo, OK. He was called to his heavenly home on July 24, 2019 at the age of 75 years, 11 months and 17 days. He grew up on the family farm near Camargo, OK. and attended the Camargo Methodist Church where he was baptized at a young age.

His grade school and high school years were spent in the Camargo School system where he graduated with the class of 1961. During his Senior year of High School, he was chosen as a member of the All State Baseball Team and he attended Southwestern State College (now SWOSU) at Weatherford, OK. on a baseball scholarship and completed degrees in Physical Education and Industrial Arts. In 1965 DeWayne was united in marriage to Karen Gift and a daughter, Kristi and a son, Matt was born to this union.

His career as a coach began at Corn, OK. followed by a move to the Sharon-Mutual school system. Called back to his roots, he became the principle and coach at Camargo, OK. where he retired from his career in education to become a full- time farmer and rancher. On May 4, 1990, De- Wayne and Nicki were married and DeWayne welcomed another son, Rusty, to the family.

Even though he was retired from coaching, DeWayne’s passion for sports never dimmed thru the years and he was a loyal supporter of baseball, basketball and softball games of his children and grandkids. He was a loving husband, father and papa. He enjoyed his farming and ranching operation, but the highlight of any day was loading his greyhounds and coyote hunting with Melvin Williams and numerous others that couldn’t wait to watch a good race!

DeWayne touched many lives during his teaching and coaching career, he was active in the Camargo community and was a helpful friend and neighbor who will be greatly missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Pauline Day, his sister, Kathy Skelton, an infant brother, Gerrald Day and two brother in laws, Lonnie Skelton and Bill Floyd.

His memory is cherished by his wife Nicki Day of the home in Camargo, OK, daughter Kristi Hunter and husband Warren of Ft. Supply, OK. and sons Matt Day and wife Christina of Seiling, OK. and Rusty Puffinbarger and wife Deedra of Leedey, OK. His brothers and sisters, Jerry Day and wife Connie of Denver, CO., Joe Day and wife Rita of Vici, OK., Jan Digby and husband Keith of Elk City, OK. and Marilyn Floyd of Hurst TX. Twelve grandchildren, six great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Memorials may be made to the Camargo Cemetery in care of Shaw Funeral Home, P.O. Box 276, Vici, OK 73859.

Services were Saturday July 27, 2019 at 10:30 am at the Family Life Center, Camargo, Oklahoma with burial following at Camargo Cemetery, Camargo, Oklahoma. Condolences may be made to the family at shawfuneralhome. net. Shaw Funeral Home of Vici.