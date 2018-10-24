Dale Leon McClellan, resident of Erick, Oklahoma, passed from this life on October 12, 2018, at the age of 76. Dale was born on November 28, 1941 in Shattuck, Oklahoma to Lafayette & Dessie Griffey McClellan.

Dale attended school at Breezy Meadows and Crawford. Dale began driving trucks in 1967, spending fourteen years in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and twenty-two years in Sayre, Oklahoma, until retirement in 2010. Dale later started driving for other companies, Galmor, Kauk, and Farmer’s Supply, but had to stop driving because of his age. Dale was a true cowboy and loved the life of a cowboy. He married Nancy Burnett on October 3, 2008 in Cordell, Oklahoma.

Dale attended New Liberty Church, Cheyenne Baptist Church and Texola Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy, of the home, daughter, Savanna McClellan and son Lafayette Dale McClellan of Chicago, Illinois, stepsons, Bill Morse of Elk City, Oklahoma, Steven Hill of Oklahoma City, Terry Hill of Oklahoma City, Gary Hill of Yukon, Oklahoma, stepdaughter, Reba Greene of Sayre, Oklahoma, brother, James McClellan of Roll, Oklahoma, sisters, Frances Butler of Leedey, Oklahoma, Lucy Cunningham of Cheyenne, Oklahoma and Donna Porter of Reydon, Oklahoma. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie McClellan; parents, Lafayette & Dessie McClellan; sister, Geneva Dixon; stepson, Lonnie Hill and brothers-in-law, Don Butler and Darrel Dixon.

Family directed memorial services will be held Saturday, October 27, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at Texola Baptist Church with Pastor Charlie Floyd officiating. Online condolences can be made by visiting www.peoplescooperativefuneralhome.com.