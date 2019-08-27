Cynthia (Cindy) Lynn Kauk, 66-year-old resident of Leedey, OK, passed from this life on August 22, 2019 at her home. Cindy was born January 5, 1953 to Emmitt and Betty (Skelton) Kauk in Elk City, OK. She grew up in Leedey where she attended school graduating with the class of 1971. She attended Seminole Junior College, Arkadelphia Arkansas College, and USAO in Chickasha where she obtained her Bachelor of Science in Education.

Cindy lived in Chickasha, Tennessee, Oklahoma City, and Leedey. She was a member of the Baptist church and was baptized in her youth. She worked as a Night Auditor in the hotel industry. Cindy earned many accomplishments and awards during

her life for basketball. She is the only woman to receive the Jim Thorp award and she was part of the All State basketball team. Cindy loved watching sports and she loved her dogs especially her special friend Blue the Dog. Cindy is preceded in death by her parents Emmitt and Betty Kauk, brother Ronnie Kauk, infant sister Kathleen Kauk, and nephew Aaron Boyd.

She is survived by her sister Kim Boyd and husband Mike of Leedey, OK; sister-in-law Kristi Kauk; Aunt and Uncle Darlene and Marvin Quattlebaum of Leedey, OK; one niece, three nephews, extended family and a host of friends.

Memorials may be made to the Leedey High School Sports in care of Shaw Funeral Home, P.O. Box 276, Vici, OK 73859. Graveside Services Monday at 11:00 am at the Trail Cemetery, Leedey, Oklahoma. Condolences may be made to the family at shawfuneralhome.net. Shaw Funeral Home of Leedey.