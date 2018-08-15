1925 ~ 2018 Cuba Jean Green Coates, 93, passed from earth into eternal glory on Tuesday, July 31st in her home surrounded by family. Cuba was born on April 8, 1925 in Freedom, Oklahoma to Robert and Birdie Green. She was the last survivor of their ten children. Cuba began playing the piano for church worship services at the young age of ten and became quite an accomplished pianist. Cuba graduated from Strother High School in 1942 and married Harry Edward Coates, Sr. in July of the same year. Over her lifetime, she excelled as a musician, writer, photographer, gardener, and was an excellent cook. Cuba worked for the U.S. Census Bureau, wrote book reviews for The Seminole Producer, and was an interviewer for 6Opinion Research Corporation. She was awarded Cattle Woman of the Year for Seminole County in 2003.

Memorial services will be at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, August 11, 2018 at the First United Methodist Church at 910 West Wrangler Blvd, Seminole, Oklahoma, with Pastor Mark Wilson officiating.

Under the direction of Swearingen Funeral Home in Seminole, Oklahoma