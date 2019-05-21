Claude Richard “C.R.” Sadler was born October 7, 1923 in Clearwater, Kansas to Ethel and Daniel Sadler. He passed away May 17, 2019 at his home in Reydon, Oklahoma at the age of 95 years, 7 months and 10 days. His wife of almost 70 years, Georgie Sadler, was by his side.

Claude grew up on his family farm in Durham and attended school at Crawford, OK. His High School education was interrupted in 1943 by WWII, when he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and was part of the battalion that fought against the Japanese on Tarawa Atoll, Saipan, Tinian, Okinawa and Nagasaki. Claude was honorably discharged in 1946, ranked Corporal. His return to Crawford, OK was frustrated by the 3 long months it took to get him home from California. He began working as a ranch hand and drove a gas truck for Wayne McCoggin. Claude also earned his High School Diploma from Crawford High School in 1948. Claude first eyed Georgie at one of her softball games and 1 year later married Georgie at Canadian, TX on June 25, 1949. They made their home in Reydon, where Claude went to work for the REA and swung an axe for $.35/hour clearing land for electric lines. The couple moved around and finally settled in Pampa, Texas in 1955 where Claude began working for Cabot Corporation (later Ingersoll Rand) as a machinist. Claude was a member of the International Organization of Odd Fellows. In 1960 Claude and Georgie welcomed their only son, David Richard Sadler. Claude enjoyed being a Cub Scout Leader for David’s troop. In 1985, at the age of 62, Claude retired to their family farm in Reydon to do his life passion of farming and raising cattle. He later built their dream home, which would also accommodate his growing number of grandchildren. Claude was elected to serve on the White Rose Cemetery Board because, he would joke, they needed someone to fix the lawn mower. Mowing was also a passion of Claude’s. Claude and Georgie enjoy card party gatherings with their friends, were very active square dancers and held various officer positions in the local square dance clubs they were associated with for over 60 years. When visiting David in College, they would go dancing with David, Charlotte and their college friends and show them how it was supposed to be done on the dance floor. They wore them all out! Claude’s other passions in life were reading old Western books, doing Word Searches, spending time with his family and following his grandchildren to soccer games and tournaments from when they were in Kindergarten through college. His grandchildren were fortunate and honored to be able to return the love and support Claude showed them by helping with his care and the farm the last 3 months of his life while on Hospice. Many precious memories will rest in our hearts from this special time.

Claude is preceded in death by his parents and 7 brothers and 3 sisters.

Claude is survived by his wife, Georgie Sadler; son David and wife Charlotte Sadler; 3 grandchildren: Sarah Sadler and husband Corey Chachere, Laura Sadler and Chad Sadler, all of Coppell Tx.; 2 sisters: Thelma Baker, Crawford, OK and Zelma Widener, Tulsa OK, and a host of other relatives and friends. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 2:00 pm at White Rose Cemetery officiated by Chuck Milner. Arrangements are under the direction of Whinery Funeral Service and condolences can be made online at www.whineryfs.com