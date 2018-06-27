Clarys Joan Anderson

Clarys Joan (Tureman) Anderson, 97-year old resident of Clinton, OK, passed from this life on June 21, 2018 in Clinton, OK. Clarys was born on October 3, 1920 to David “Pop” L. and Rosie Mae (Parrot) Tureman in Prairie City, OR. She grew up and attended school in Prairie City.

Clarys was a Licensed Vocational Nurse (LVN) in California. She married Roy Anderson in Yreka, CA and they made their home in Yreka, CA. She later moved to Clinton, OK. Clarys was a member of the Yreka Church of the Nazarene and served as an Adult Sunday School Teacher for many years. Clarys was an artist and received many awards for her artwork over her lifetime. She also enjoyed sewing, flower gardening, metal detecting, and RV camping.

She is preceded in death by her husband Roy Anderson, parents David “Pop” and Rosie Tureman, daughter Christina R. Pryse, and sister Jessy E. Tureman.

Clarys is survived by her son Roger Lange and wife Brenda of Yreka, CA and their daughter Corina Lange; daughter Joan L. Harrel and husband Bob of Leedey, OK and their children Susan Terrell and husband Rick of Rogers, AR, Butch Harrel and wife LeaAnn of Elk City, OK, Tony Harrel and wife Nancy of Coleridge, NE, Shannon Craig and husband Arty of Leedey, OK, and Sina Johnson and husband Ron of Martinez, CA; numerous great-grandchildren, two nieces, and a host of friends.

Services will be held at a later time in Oregon