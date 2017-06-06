Christopher Lyle Minor

Christopher Lyle Minor was born October 28, 1966 in Cheyenne, Oklahoma to Doris Evelyn and Ivan Lester Minor. He passed away May 29, 2017 at Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at the age of 50 years, 7 months.

Chris grew up in Strong City and attended school at Cheyenne, graduating in 1984. After graduation he attended Oklahoma State University and later went on to pursue other endevors. He began his construction career working for Wynn Construction where he worked for over 20 years. He was married to Stacye Michelle (Richter) Minor at Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on November 5, 1994. Together Chris and Stacye made their home and raised their family in Yukon, Oklahoma. For the last 5 years he was employed with Lithco Construction. Chris was an avid Oklahoma State University fan and enjoyed fishing, hunting, grilling and cooking out, working on his yard, gardening and working on projects around his house and shop, but his passion was spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren. Chris was a member of the Mustang Masonic Lodge #407.

He was preceded in death by his wife.

He is survived by his 2 sons, Joey Minor and wife, Brittany and Zachary Minor and friend, Danielle Sloniker, both of Yukon, OK; 2 grandchildren, Daniel and Grayson Minor; his parents, Ivan and Doris Minor, Strong City, OK; 1 sister, Nancy Hay and husband, Joe, Cheyenne, OK; 1 brother, Josh Minor and wife, Kathryn, Cordell, OK; 3 nephews, Ben Hay, Bryce Hay and Warren Minor; 1 niece, Lacy Minor; grand nephew, Ryett McMillan; dear special friend and companion, Sheryl Miller, Yukon, OK and a host of other relatives and friends.

Services were held Thursday, June 1, 2017 at 2:00 pm at Cheyenne United Methodist Church officiated by Alex Costea. Burial followed at Strong City Cemetery under the direction of Rose Chapel Funeral Service. Condolences can be made online at www.whineryfs.com