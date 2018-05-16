Chloe May Sides

Our pretty princess made her anxiously anticipated grand appearance on May 8, 2017 and she entered the gates of heaven on May 14, 2018.Her name, meaning “fresh young bloom”, could not have been more appropriate- from the moment she was born, her captivating big blue eyes would light up the room. She was the perfect addition to our family… treasured by her parents, Terrah and Carson, and absolutely adored by her big sister Haiden. Our sweet “little birdie” greeted everyone with the biggest smile and possessed a plethora of facial expressions that were ever-changing and often more precisely appropriate to her attitude or the situation than her little self could ever have imagined. She was a daddy’s girl and her mama’s little cuddle bug, but she definitely saved her brightest smiles, biggest laughs and even her first word for her big sister. “Hi” was her bestest friend and biggest fan.

On the day she turned 7 months old, Chloe was diagnosed with an extremely rare and extremely aggressive rhabdoid tumor type of cancer. Her strength and determination to fight surpassed expectations and shattered medical statistics. As the Body of Christ joined in prayer for her- from the hearts of people we’ve never met and from locations that we’ve never even heard of- we experienced a kind of peace and hope that could only come from the Almighty Father. And although her time on this earth was far too brief for us, God used her life to touch the hearts of literally thousands around the globe. The Lord has so immensely blessed us with family, friends and a community who all continue their unwavering outpouring of love. support and prayers. Cancer may be the means by which we have been temporarily separated, but we know that cancer did not win. We know, without a doubt, that our prayers were answered for a more complete healing in heaven than she could have ever experienced here on earth. As we await the joyous day we will be reunited, we will mourn our days here without her, but we will also give thanks to God that she is no longer suffering and that she is experiencing true and eternal life in the presence of our Savior!

Chloe is survived by her parents, Terrah & Carson Sides and sister, Haiden Sides, of Cheyenne, OK; Maternal Great-Grandparents Kenneth Bales of Mustang, OK; Louise Jones of Seiling, OK & Joyce Jones of Cordell, OK; Maternal Grandparents Lisa & Gary Jones of Mustang, OK; Paternal Great-Grandmother D. Mireau of Irving, TX; Paternal Grandparents Pat Sides of Cheyenne, OK & Gary Sides of Durham, OK; Aunt Lacey & Uncle Ryan, Rustin & Ryler Dawson of Union City, OK; Aunt Carissa Jones of Mustang, OK; Aunt Chelsea & Uncle Josh, Finnick &Baby Sister Jones of Union City, OK; Aunt Amanda & Uncle Dustin, Adrian, Christina, Victoria, Emily, Leo & Elsa Servais of Jenks, OK; Aunt Renee & Uncle Caleb, Jaiden& Olivia Perkins of Elk City, OK; Uncle Samuel Sides of Mooreland, OK; Aunt Amber & Uncle Brock Sides of Houston, TX; and an additional host of extended family and friends.