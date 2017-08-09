Chaz Aaron Bryan

Chaz Aaron Bryan was born June 11, 1999 in Elk City, Oklahoma to Gena Mae and Timothy Mark Bryan. He passed away August 5, 2017 at Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at the age of 18 years, 1month and 24 days.

Chaz began school at Sayre, Oklahoma before transferring to Cheyenne School where he was a member of the Class of 2018. He was active in sports, participating in baseball, basketball and also ran track. He was a member of the band, playing the trumpet and drums. He was an active member of 4-H and the Cheyenne FFA. He showed sheep and goats and had been elected to serve as the Sentinel in this upcoming school year. This past month, he achieved a great goal by being voted on as a member of the Sweetwater Fire Department where he joined ranks with father, Tim, who currently serves as the Fire Chief. Chaz loved being outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, working on the Dobson Ranch and was his Dad’s best “Rakehand/ Farmhand”. This summer, he found that Preslie, his Best friend for years, had become the young lady he had chosen to call his Girlfriend. Chaz had such a burden for his friends and was genuinely concerned for them. He always talked so highly of his Dad and wanted nothing more than to make his family proud. He was very proud of becoming a firefighter, but was not content with just that. He wanted to work harder at his job so that his Dad would see that he had a good work ethic. He bragged on his Dad’s work ethic and talked about his grandma being such a godly influence in his life and how he enjoyed his lunches with her daily.

Chaz was baptized in March 25, 2012 at New Liberty Church where he was currently a member of the New Liberty Church. In June of this year, he attended camp at Falls Creek where he rededicated his life to the Lord.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Carolyn Chalfant, paternal grandfather, Leonard Bryan and an aunt, Connie Bryan.

He is survived by his parents, Tim and Gena and his sister, Faith Bryan, all of Grimes, Oklahoma; his aunts and uncles, Jaclyn and Rob Stevens, of Elk City, OK and children, Alister, Declan and Amelie; Brandon and Tami Hodge of Sayre, OK; and children, Daylon and Kadence; Brook and Dakota Buckner, Sayre, OK and and children Wiley, Remi, and Tennesee Breeze, Lucas and Dautry Buckner; Dale and Renay Bryan of Faxon, OK, and children, Dallas and Lisa Bryan, Deidra and Chris Zerzavy, Drake and Jordan Bryan; Kent and Pam Bryan of Sweetwater, OK and children, Travis and Mindy Bryan, Brittany and Devin Morehead; his grandparents, Lois Bryan of Sweetwater, OK, Kenneth Hodge of Sayre, OK, Jay Chalfant of Strong City, OK; his girlfriend, Preslie Parkhurst of Strong City, OK and a host of other relatives and friends.

Services will be held Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at 2:00 pm at Cheyenne School Auditorium officiated by Chris Ogden and Jimmy Dean. Burial will be at Mulberry Cemetery under the direction of Rose Chapel Funeral Service. Condolences can be made online at www.whineryfs.com