Chase Keith Brewster was born September 15, 1974 in Fairview, Oklahoma to Deborah Mae (Tate) and Dennis Ray Brewster. He passed away July 19, 2019 at Shattuck, Oklahoma at the age of 44 years, 10 months and 4 days.

Chase grew up in the Durham and Cheyenne communities. He attended school at Reydon and Cheyenne where he excelled at baseball. He graduated in 1993 from Cheyenne High School and was later married to Misty Michelle (Moler) Brewster at Sayre, Oklahoma on April 7, 1994. Together they made their home in Elk City for the first couple of years and returned to Cheyenne where they raised their family. In August of 2018 they moved to Leedey, Oklahoma to further their business. Chase loved sports and followed OU football, Texas Rangers baseball but his passion in life was work and following his children in all of their sporting events.

He is survived by wife, Misty, of the home; 2 children, Clayton Brewster, Cheyenne, OK and Catelyn Brewster, of the home; his parents, Dennis and Debbie Brewster, Grove, OK and a host of other relatives and friends.