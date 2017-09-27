Charles Merril Sprowls

Charles Merril Sprowls was born December 15, 1920 on the family farm southeast of Cheyenne, Oklahoma to Octavia (Calvert) and Roy Sprowls. He passed away September 17, 2017 at Sayre, Oklahoma at the age of 96 years, 9 months and 2 days.

Charlie grew up in the Cheyenne area. He attended Square Top and Strong City Schools and graduated from Cheyenne High School in 1937. He met Nettie Elizabeth Green while she was teaching at Square Top Schools, as she boarded with his family. They were married on the banks of the Cimarron River on April 22, 1941 with brother Fremont as witness. They would be married for 68 years.

They moved to Stillwater, Oklahoma where he studied agriculture at Oklahoma A&M University. When World War II began he was drafted but rejected for military service because of flat feet and near sightedness. Instead he was assigned to support the war effort in the petroleum industry. This eventually led to his 37 year career with Phillips Petroleum where he worked as a chemist and later an environmental engineer, after earning a degree at West Texas University. Charlie and Nettie lived in the Texas panhandle for 39 years, most of them in their pink stucco bungalow in Phillips. Charlie’s roots were in western Oklahoma where he had enjoyed farming as a young man. After their retirements Charlie and Nettie moved back to western Oklahoma to live on an 80 acre farm between Sayre and Elk City, which they had purchased earlier from Nettie’s brother, Robert Green. Charlie farmed many acres of wheat, raised cattle, and had an extensive garden. He also enjoyed golfing, travel, reading and spending time with family and friends. He loved building structures to make his family feel welcome at the Farm and was very passionate and involved in various ministries at Trinity Nazarene in Borger and First Church of the Nazarene in Elk City. In later years he was a board member of Western Oklahoma Family Care Center which helps local families in need. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, 4 siblings, 1 granddaughter and 1 great grandson.

He is survived by 4 children, Hope (John) Nienhuser, Houston, TX, Dr. Robert (Linda) Sprowls, Amarillo, TX, Dr. Larry Sprowls, Ft. Worth, TX, and Mary (Marty) Cook, Sayre, OK; 10 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren; 1 brother, Louis (Maxine) Sprowls, Oklahoma City, OK; 3 sisters-in-law, Dolly Green, Moore, OK, Elsie Green, Elk City, OK, Cleo Pierce, Elk City, OK, 1 brother-in-law, J.C. Watson, Sanford, TX and a host of other relatives and friends. Memorials may be made to the Western Oklahoma Family Care Center.

Services will be held Saturday, September 23, 2017 at 1:00 pm at Whinery-Savage Chapel officiated by Rev. Robert Barkley. Burial will be at Cheyenne Cemetery under the direction of Whinery-Savage Funeral Service. Condolences can be made online at www.whineryfs.com