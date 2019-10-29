Charles Leroy Penry was born on October 19, 1934 in the Liberty Center community, NW of Leedey, Oklahoma to Wesley E. Penry and Viva Edith Johnson Penry. He entered his heavenly home October 22, 2019, three days after his 85th birthday. Leroy attended Liberty Center school until he was a sophomore in high school and then transferred to Leedey where he graduated with the class of 1952.

After graduation, he worked as a ranch hand and worked during harvest before leaving for California where he was employed at a High Sierra Pack Station and other jobs before receiving his draft notice from the U.S. Army. He spent 2 years in Germany with the 287th MP Company Horse Platoon and patrolled the border between West Berlin and the communist East Zone before the Berlin Wall was built. He trained in dressage and jumping, where he received the German Bronze medal in dressage and won several German and French jumping shows. His passion for horses and competitions remained a highlight throughout his life.

He was honorably discharged from the Army in November 1958 and returned to Leedey where he met the cute little gal that took his eye and his heart, Juana Kay Carlton. They were married on March 28, 1959, a partnership lasting 60 years. They established their first home in Elk City, OK. where Leroy worked for Kelly Dairy and Fox Glass and Mirror. Their home was blessed with three children, Shirley, Jo and Rex. After 4 years at Elk City, they moved to Chickasha, OK. where he continued to work for Kelly Dairy. On April 1st, 1967 they moved back home to Leedey, where they were engaged in farming and ranching. Leroy enjoyed the ranching life and western life style, he was a good friend and neighbor and took pride in his land and livestock, especially his horses. Whether he was riding them or raising them, roping in the pasture or in an arena, a good horse was a priority. He made numerous lifelong friends along the way at rodeos and roping events and thru the horse sales that were held at the home. Leroy loved his family and was a devoted husband and father. He supported and attended the activities his children were involved in and later enjoyed the activities of his grandkids of whom he was so proud. The great grandkids always brought a smile to his face.

He was saved at Liberty Center Baptist Church and baptized in a pond on June 17, 1951. He later joined the First Baptist Church in Leedey.

He was preceded in death by his dad Wesley Penry, and mom and stepdad, Viva and Emmitt Horrell, sisters Mary Jo and husband Bob Davila and Betty Jean Atkins, brothers Nolan Horrell and Dennis Horrell and father and mother-in-law Rector and Orpha Carlton.

He is survived by his wife Juana Kay of the home, daughters Shirley Doshier and husband Gene, Jo Jean Cole and husband Russ, and his son Rex Penry and wife Robyn all of Leedey. Grandchildren Charlotta Hefner and Brandon Linstead of Eufaula, Jenna and Hunter Richardson of Woodward, Cody and Shelby Cole of Oklahoma City, Sarah Penry of Weatherford, Rachel and Toby Davis of Dill City and Tyler Penry of Wichita Falls, TX., Alex and Jake Grider of Arthur City, TX. Great grandchildren Claire Edwards, Cy Richardson, Aubrie Lindstead and Millie Cole. Also, sister-in-law Peggy Horrell and brother-in-law Don Atkins, several nieces and nephews, other family and friends.

Memorials may be made to the Leedey Ambulance in care of Shaw Funeral Home, P.O. Box 276, Vici, OK 73859. Memorial services were Friday October 25, 2019 at 10:00 am at the First Baptist Church, Leedey, OK with a private burial at Evergreen Cemetery, Leedey. Condolences may be made to the family at shawfuneralhome. net. Shaw Funeral Home of Leedey