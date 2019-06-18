Charla Kay Switzer Allen, 69, of Leedey, OK passed away peacefully on June 14, 2019 in Oklahoma City, OK. Charla was born on March 4, 1950 in Elk City, OK to Charley and Velma Switzer. She attended Liberty Center for her first grade year and then moved to Leedey Schools. She graduated Leedey High School in 1968 as salutatorian of her class. She then earned a bachelor’s degree from Oklahoma State University and was a proud “Poke.” She married Richard Allen on May 18, 1971. Her greatest source of pride came from the four wonderful daughters born to this marriage.

Charla, also known as Mrs. Allen/ Mrs. A., worked as a teacher at Leedey Public Schools for 36 years. She taught math and, later, computers. She also served as class sponsor on numerous senior trips. Charla was an active member of the Leedey Church of Christ. She had her pew spot, and everyone could tell you exactly where she would sit. Charla was known throughout the community for her “famous” chocolate chip cookies. Many have tried to duplicate them, but none have succeeded. She was a loving wife, mother, and grammy who was her kids’ and grandkids’ biggest supporter. Charla’s hobbies included making the latest crafts off of Pinterest, cooking for her family, going to garage sales and auctions, and preparing for the Christmas season.

She was preceded in death by her father, Charley Switzer, and her parents-in-law Roger and Wilda Allen.

She will be lovingly remembered by her husband Richard Allen and her mother Velma Switzer; daughters Richalle (Jason) Cicioni, Richanne (Travis) Kegans, Alicia (Jimmy) Stotts, and CharLee (Matthew) Mallory; grandchildren Raylee Kegans, Anthony Cicioni, Tait Kegans, Isabella Cicioni, Olivia Stotts, and Marcus Cicioni; siblings Jo (Bob) Harrison and Mike (Annie) Switzer; nieces Jennifer Dunphy, Kari Redman, Dr. Emily Switzer, and Elana Bray; cherished friend Lisa Baker; and many cousins and wonderful friends who were like family.

Memorials may be made to the Leedey Schools’s B.I.S.O.N. Mentor Program in care of Shaw Funeral Home, P.O. Box 276, Vici, OK 73859.

Services were held Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the Leedey High School Auditorium. Burial followed at Red Star Cemetery. Services were under the direction of Shaw Funeral Home.