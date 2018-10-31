Cathy Arlena Nugent, 51-yearold resident of Hammon, OK, went to her heavenly home on October 24, 2018 surrounded by her loved ones. Cathy was born September 12, 1967 in Cheyenne, OK to Roy and Oma Lee (Mitchell) Walker. She grew up in Hammon and attended Hammon public schools graduating with the class of 1985.

On February 11, 2005, Cathy married Jeremy Davis Nugent in Arapaho, OK. She was a homemaker, wife, mother, and Maw Maw. Cathy was a member the Down Bikers Assoc., and American Cancer Society. She attended Community Fellowship Church in Hammon and was baptized there on September 30, 2018. Cathy enjoyed riding on the boat, taking trips, riding with Jeremy in the big truck. She loved her family and the most important thing to her was spending time with her grandkids. Cathy is preceded in death by her parents Roy and Oma Lee Walker, two sisters Gwen Drinnon and Pamela Stamper, uncle Edgar Mitchell, and nephew Justin Stamper.

She is survived by her husband of the home Jeremy Nugent; two daughters Felisha Alsup of Hammon, OK and Patrisha Drake and husband David of Elk City, OK; brother Gary Walker of Elk City, OK; three brothers in law Robbie Nugent of Lake Charles, LA, Justin Nugent of Austin, TX, Jake Nugent of Reklaw, TX; three sisters in law Tandy Clements of Hardin, TX, Melinda Ray of Hardin, TX, Jessica Conner of Godley, TX; parents in law William and Dorothy Nugent of Liberty, TX; special nephew Kyle Clinesmith of Leedey, OK; six grandchildren; one aunt, one uncle, many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and a host of friends.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in care of Shaw Funeral Home, P.O. Box 276, Vici, OK 73859. Services will be held Monday October 29, 2018 at 2:00 pm at the Hammon Community Fellowship Church, Hammon, OK with burial following at the Red Hill Cemetery, Hammon, OK. Condolences may be made to the family at shawfuneralhome.net. Shaw Funeral Home of Leedey