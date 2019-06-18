Carolyn June Briscoe, 84, of Sayre, Oklahoma was born on February 12, 1935 in Marlow, Oklahoma to Grady Ted and Joyce Marie (Coomer) Cooper. She went to walk with her heavenly Father on Friday, May 31, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

She graduated from Marlow High School, Marlow, Oklahoma where she was a Majorette in the Marlow High School Marching Band. Carolyn met her lifelong sweetheart, Jackie Clifton Briscoe and they were married on July 27, 1952 in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Carolyn’s hobbies were sewing, gardening, watching Oklahoma State University Sports, but most of all she loved spending time with her family. She was a member of Prairie View Baptist Church in Elk City, Oklahoma.

Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Marlow Cemetery, Marlow, Oklahoma. Pastor David Woods will be officiating. Services have been entrusted to the care of Martin-Dugger Funeral Home in Elk City, Oklahoma.

Cherishing her memory is her husband, Jackie of Sayre, Oklahoma; one son, Brent Briscoe and his wife, Stacey Briscoe of Lubbock, Texas; four daughters; Jackie Castle and her husband, Curtis of Crawford, Oklahoma, Traci Wharry and her husband, Jim of Piedmont, Oklahoma, Kristi Billinger and her husband, Randy of Wellsville, Kansas, Angie Schrick of Bryan, Texas; eleven grandchildren; thirty-two great grandchildren and one due to arrive in June.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ted and Joyce Cooper; two brothers, Kenneth Cooper and Jerry Cooper; one sister, Barbara Williams.

Memorials can be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital in care of Martin-Dugger Funeral Home, P.O. Box 707, Elk City, Oklahoma 73648.

