Buel Vernon Taylor was born April 12, 1924 in Arkansas to Elias Bloom Taylor and Minnie Estella (Hart) Taylor and passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the Kansas Soldier’s Home, at the age of 95.

Buel was raised on a farm in Leedey, Oklahoma. He served in World War II and after returning home, he was called back to serve in the Korean War. Buel, then moved to Kansas where he worked for a farmer and the Graham County Road Department, running a road grader. He later made his way to Hermiston, Oregon where he worked for Lamb Weston, a potato plant, which he later retired from, at the age of 80. In 2011, Buel returned to Kansas to be with his family. Buel enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, hunting, gardening, playing cards, and collecting misc. items.

Buel is survived by one son, Jerry Taylor and five daughters, Shirley Eichman, Susan Boyle, Cindy Rachow, Donna Buchholz, and Dora Lancaster. Seventeen grandchildren, thirty- one great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Penny, three brothers, Avery, WD “Bill”, and Buddy Taylor. Four sisters, Alene Partain, Evelyn Bentley, Wanda Hamilton, and Dorothy Thornton, two daughters, Linda Marin and Angela Tejeda, one granddaughter, Shelly Eichman, and three great grandkids.

Graveside services will be at 10:00 am Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery, WaKeeney, with Pastor Harold Demoret officiating and full military honors. There will be no public viewing, cremation has taken place.

Memorials may be made to the Kansas Soldier’s Home, in Fort Dodge, Kansas, where he resided; in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 North 14th Ave. Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel. com.