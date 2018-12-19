Graveside Inurnment services for Mr. Bobby “Bob” Raydean Cline, 73 of Duncan, are scheduled for 2:00 P.M., Friday, December 14, 2018 at the Duncan Municipal Cemetery with Bro. Mike Tompkins officiating. Services are under the care and direction of Alexander Funeral Home in Ratliff City. Bob was born September 4, 1945 in Alhambra, CA to the late Mr. Jack Anderson Cline and Mrs. Lora Lee (King) Cline. He departed from this life on Sunday, December 9, 2018 at his home.

Bob was raised in California until the age of 12 moving to Cheyenne, OK residing with his grandparents. His first employment was at a gas station in Cheyenne where he soon met the love and later married the former Ms. Alice Louise Sumpter on January 17, 1966, at her families home at Reydon, OK. Bob always worked in the oilfield working on drilling rigs all over Oklahoma and overseas. They had made their home in Duncan in 1967 moving from Cheyenne and have remained there happily together. After they both retired, Alice and he owned and operated a convenience store in Loco for a few years. Bob always enjoyed on tinkering with mechanical projects and was happiest when he was with his family. Preceding him in death are his parents; and 3 children, Tammy Lee, Lisa Marie and Tony Raydean Cline.

Bob is survived by his wife, Alice of the home; grandchildren, Dace and Danielle Cline of Claremore; nieces, Melissa Ann Sumpter of Dallas, Stacy Crowley of Lawton and Kelly Sumpter of Duncan; cousins, Pat and Terry Bell of Norman, Kathy Blair of Tuttle, and Leah and Gene of Oklahoma City; brothers in law, Gary Sumpter of Cross 5 Ranch, NM and Frank Sumpter and wife Ida of Lamessa, TX; sister in laws, Lydia Mattlage and husband Gary of Augusta, GA and Jolanda Whitehead and husband Wayne of Choctaw, OK; and other family and friends. Online condolences may be made to www.alexanderfuneralhome.org.