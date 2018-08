1936 ~ 2018 Billy Wayne Briscoe, 81, of Cheyenne, Oklahoma was born on September 22, 1936 in Marlow, Oklahoma. He passed away on Monday, August 6, 2018. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, August 10, 2018 at the Marlow Cemetery in Marlow, Oklahoma. Services have been entrusted to the care of Martin-Dugger Funeral Home in Elk City, Oklahoma.

