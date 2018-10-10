Billy Glen Rhea was born July 11, 1947 in Montgomery, Maryland to Bonnie Lee (Seal) Elliott and Robert Clarence Rhea. He passed away October 2, 2018 at Cheyenne, Oklahoma at the age of 71 years 2 months and 21 days.

Billy grew up on the family farm west of Hammon, OK. He was raised on a dairy farm and also attended Hammon High School where he graduated in 1965. Billy then attended SWOSU in Weatherford and completed his associates degree in 1969. Billy was later drafted into the United States Army and served proudly in the Vietnam War. He was awarded the good conduct medal, bronze star and a medic badge for his service. After returning stateside he married Barbara and settled down and started a family. He ran the dairy barn for a number of years and also worked for Roger Mills County for 38 years retiring in 2016. Billy loved hunting, watching his birds, being in the outdoors and watching his grandchildren and spending time with his daughters.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Mike Elliott.

He is survived by his 4 children, Lee Rhea and wife, Lisa, Weatherford, OK, Shala Rhea and Jerrod Gray, Cheyenne, OK, Shandea Ray and husband, Ricky and Heath Hefner, Oklahoma City, OK; 5 grandchildren, Ashley Rhea, Weatherford, OK, Cayten Maddox, Kinnah Ray, Jolie Hefner and Bragan Hartley all of Cheyenne, OK; his brothers and sisters, Millard Elliott and wife, Linda, Hammon, OK, Bigie Rhea, Tahlequah, OK, Amanda “Kitty” Mosley, Trinity, TX and Jean Hollingsworth, Hammon, OK and a host of other relatives and friends.

Remembrance services will be held at Cheyenne United Methodist Church Saturday, October 13, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. .Arrangements are under the direction of Rose Chapel Funeral Service – Cheyenne and condolences can be made online at www.whineryfs.com