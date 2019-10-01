Mr. Billy Gene Youngblood passed from this life on September 28, 2019 in Wylie, Texas at the age of 77 years, 4 months and 17 days. Billy was born May 11, 1942 in Sayre, OK to his parents Aaron and Pauline (Coffey) Youngblood-Lyons. Billy grew up in the Delhi area and has resided in Sayre, Elk City and Cheyenne where he owned and operated Youngblood Food Store from 1983 -1999 when he retired and began his traveling. Billy has lived in Wylie, TX from 2011 – present. He was a true outdoorsman. Billy enjoyed fishing, camping and visiting the mountains, watching and admiring the wildlife. He also enjoyed traveling and playing golf. Billy was an avid OU football and softball fan as well. He enjoyed watching the games on television.

Billy is survived by his 1 daughter, Wendy and husband Earnest Haak of Wylie, TX; 2 sons, Billy and wife Charlotte Youngblood of Wylie, TX, Kevin and wife Gena Youngblood of Summer Town, TN; 1 sister, Faye and husband Carl Fuchs of Blanchard, OK; 1 brother-in-law, Bill Rivers of Lubbock, TX; 2 aunts; 8 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren as well as a host of other relatives and friends. Billy is preceded in death by his parents; 1 brother, Aaron Dean Youngblood and wife Karen; 1 sister, Sue Rivers.

Graveside services will be held 2:00 PM, Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Buffalo Cemetery. Visitation will be held 9:00 – 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Rose Chapel Funeral Service, Sayre.

Graveside services are under the direction of Rose Chapel Funeral Service – Sayre. Online guestbook and condolences are available at www. whineryfs.com.