Billie Ruth Jones

Billie Ruth (Craig) Jones, daughter of Leonard Custer “LC” Craig and Pearl Hughes Craig was born September 28, 1930 at Trail, OK. She grew up on the family farm attending school at Trail and Leedey, OK obtaining her GED certificate. Billie was united in marriage to Louis Cecil Jones on October 19, 1957 and they established a home in Leedey, OK. Three children, Linda Mae, Vernon Craig and Robert Charles blessed their home.

In 1969 the family moved to Woodward, OK until 1973 when they moved to the Rocky Mountain area to follow her husband’s career. In 1982 they returned home to Leedey and in 2006 moved to Cheyenne, OK.

Billie was baptized at the First Baptist Church in Kemmerer, Wyoming. Upon her family’s return to Leedey she moved her membership to Rhea Baptist Church and then later to Magnolia Baptist Church in Crawford.

Billie’s fulltime job was that of a homemaker. She enjoyed cooking and her family was her top priority.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Louis, eight brothers, Orville, Dave, Charlie, John, Jack, James, Lee and Carl; two sisters, Alyce Baker and Ada Sue Skelton.

Cherishing the memories are her children, Linda Eakins and husband Bruce of Crawford, OK, Vernon Jones and wife Milly of Mustang, OK and Robert Jones of Muskogee, OK.; six grandchildren, Craig Jones and wife Kelly of Worland, WY, Michael Jones and wife Alina of Parachute, CO, Amy Williams and husband Josh of Wewoka, OK, Justin Eakins and wife Katie of Crawford, OK, Destiny Jones of El Reno, OK, and Jadin Jones and wife Brittany of El Reno, OK; thirteen great-grandchildren, Tristan Gies and husband Travis of Buffalo, WY, Chelsie Costello and husband Scott of Grand Junction, CO, Hannah Pebbles and husband Kyle of Worland, WY, Bray Haven and fiancé Jill Davis of Guthrie, OK, Joshua Haven and wife Ashley of Cheyenne, OK, Tristan Lafferty and wife Tayler of Grand Junction, CO, Chance Jones of Grand Junction, CO, Sarah Haven of Cheyenne, OK and friend Jarrett James of Cherokee, OK, Jayden Lafferty of Grand Junction, CO, Allison Eakins of Weatherford, OK, Jacoby Williams of Wewoka, OK, Josie Jo Eakins of Crawford, OK, and Montana Jones of El Reno, OK; four great-great-grandchildren, William “Will” Charles Gies, Denton Michael Mayhew, Brynn Marie Hernandez, and Dannyn Blakesley Costello; two sisters-in-law, a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Services were held Friday September 22, 2017 at 10:00 am at the Magnolia Baptist Church, Crawford, OK with burial at 2:00 pm at Rhea Cemetery, Leedey, OK. Condolences may be made to the family at shawfuneralhome.net. Shaw Funeral Home of Leedey