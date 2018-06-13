Bill Rex Bonser, Jr.

Bill Rex Bonser, Jr., 53, went home to be with his Lord on May 27, 2018. Bill was born September 25, 1964, to Bill and Ann Bonser in Elk City, OK. He graduated in 1983 from Mazama High School in Klamath Falls, Ore.

Bill worked as a timber faller and later for Masami Meat Packing as a butcher. But he was eventually able to follow is lifelong passion and worked as a cowboy. He worked in Stratford, Texas, for a short time before moving back to Klamath Falls. Bill worked for various ranchers in the Klamath Basin and the last 13 years for the Balin Ranch until the time of his death.

He was joined in marriage to Linda Lee Clausen on May 22, 2000. They had just celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary with a trip to Puerta Vardar, Mexico.

Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, just being outdoors and working with his horses and cattle. He also treasured all the special dogs that were always by his side. Bill loved spending time with family and friends, but his 9 grandchildren captured his heart.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Bonser of Klamath Falls; parents, Bill and Ann Bonser of Klamath Falls; children, Felicia (Steven) Pederson of Dallas, Ore., Brent Bonser of Falls City, Ore., and Stephanie Baird of Klamath Falls; sisters, Becky (Bill) Dye of Verndale, Minn., and Brenda (Tim) Schwartz of Park Rapids, Minn.; grandchildren, Alyssa, Wyatt, Allyson Dayna, Boyd, Hagen, Khoy, Kolten and Tayte; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Bill is preceded in death by his grandparents, Leonard and Margie McDaniel, Cleatis and Peggy Boyd and Lawarence and Minnie Bonser.