Barney Wayne Thomas was born November 6, 1943 in Sallisaw, Oklahoma to Octa Oleta (Philpot) and Wilson Thomas. He passed away October 27, 2018 at Sweetwater, Oklahoma at the age of 74 years, 11 months and 21 days.

Wayne grew up in the Crawford community where he attended and graduated from high school. After graduation he enlisted in the United States Army where he served during the Korean conflict. Wayne was stationed in Korea and was tasked with driving generals to their destinations. Upon his discharge he returned to the Crawford area where he began driving a truck for J Lines. In the early 70’s Wayne began his pipeline welding career as an independent welder. He enjoyed anything dealing with cars, race cars, drag races and took in any animal that was in need. He is preceded in death by his parents and 1 brother, Don Thomas.

He is survived by 3 children, Lisa Montgomery, Reydon, OK, Duane Thomas, Cheyenne, OK and Kayla Thomas, Checotah, OK; step son, Frank Musick, Sayre, OK; 4 grandchildren, Brittani Baker and husband, Ronnie, Durham, OK, Bailee Wadsworth and husband, Dustin, Eufaula, OK, Brenan Cox, Reydon, OK and Zai Ley Thomas, Checotah, OK; 5 great grandchildren, Rossi Baker, Harlow Baker, Henlie Baker, Braxton Wadsworth and Blaithe Wadsworth; 3 brothers, Charles, Larry and Rick Thomas; 4 sisters, Joyce Coym, Linda Kile, Mildred Nesser and Diane Deal; special friend, Dixie Tarango and a host of other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held Friday, November 2, 2018 at 2:00 PM at the Whinery Chapel in Elk City under the direction of Whinery Funeral Service. Condolences may be made online at www.whineryfs.com