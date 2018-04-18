Barbara Louise Estes

Barbara Louise Estes was born February 17, 1951 in Cheyenne, Oklahoma to Charles William and Geraldine (Bradley) Bowers. She passed away April 9, 2018 in Cheyenne, Oklahoma at the age of 67 years, 1 month and 23 days.

Barbara graduated from Cheyenne High School in 1969 and continued her education at Southwestern Oklahoma State University where she earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Education. Later Barbara earned her Masters Degree in Visual Mobility from Nacogdoches University. Teaching in Louisiana, Texas, Arizona and Oklahoma, Barbara taught for 25 years before retiring in 2010. She was an expert seamstress and enjoyed crochet, knitting, cooking and creating things with her hands. Barbara loved animals but especially her dogs and cats. They were her life and she made sure they were well taken care of. She loved to travel and made many trips traveling the US before settling in Sunset, Arizona for a time. In 2016 Barbara returned to Cheyenne to make her home. She enjoyed her family and especially spending time with her granddaughter.

Barbara was a lifelong member of the Methodist Church. She is preceded in death by her father. She is survived by her children, Lee Rhea and wife, Lisa, of Weatherford, OK and Scott Rhea of Metairie, LA; 1 granddaughter, Ashley Rhea; her mother, Geraldine Bowers, of Cheyenne, OK; 1 sister, Kay Beck and husband, Pete, of Cheyenne, OK; a niece, Jennifer Jones and husband, Jeremy, of Cheyenne, OK; a nephew, Wayne Beck and wife, Jessica, of Cheyenne, OK; an aunt, Carol Ann Batterton, of Cheyenne, OK, and a host of other relatives and friends. Memorial services Saturday, April 14, 2018 , 1:00 P.M. at The Cheyenne United Methodist Church. Condolences can be made online at www.whineryfs.com.