Barbara “Bobbie” Ann Springer was born July 7, 1961 in Santa Fe, New Mexico to Ramona (Gause) Brooks. She passed away October 27, 2019 at Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at the age of 58 years, 3 months and 20 days.

Bobbie, at a young age, was raised by her grandparents, Paul and Gertie Smith. They raised her in the Cheyenne community where she attended school and graduated in 1980. During her senior year she was married to Wes Springer on January 25, 1980 there in Cheyenne, Oklahoma. Together they completed school and lived in Cheyenne, Allison, back to Cheyenne and eventually to Elk City in 1983. Bobbie and Wes raised their family in Elk City and while Wes was working in the oil field, Bobbie was employed by Homeland working as the grocery manager. For about the last year she worked in the cafeteria at the Elk City Elementary school. Bobbie enjoyed barrel racing, caring for horses, riding her motorcycle, camping and spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Paul and Gertie Smtih.

She is survived by her husband, Wes, of the home; daughter, Carin Lynn Fowler, Yukon, OK; three grandchildren, Austin, Gage and Hadlie Fowler, all of Yukon, OK; her sister, Ann Watson, Wilburton, OK and a host of other relatives and friends. Private family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Whinery Funeral Service and condolences can be made online at www.whineryfs.com