Asa Shelby Albright, Jr., 80-year-old Leedey OK. resident was born March 5, 1939 and passed from this life June 10, 2019. He was the son of Asa Shelby Albright, Sr. and Lorine Barnard Albright. Asa grew up in the Red Star community and attended grade school at Liberty Center and high school at Leedey Public School, graduating with the class of 1957.

On May 10, 1960 at the First Baptist Church in Elk City, OK., Asa was united in marriage to Esther Louise Loyd. This union of 59 years was blessed with two children, Gina Suzanne and Trey (Asa Shelby III).

Asa worked across the entire state in the construction business and the building of the dam at Foss Lake was one of his proudest and most memorable jobs. Along with farming and ranching, his special interests included researching the Barnard family ancestry, guns, hunting and traveling the western United States. He especially enjoyed trips to Alaska, Reno and Colorado. Campfire cooking, refreshing in a cool mountain stream and stories around the campfire were highlights of every adventure.

Asa attended the Red Star Church, was a member of the NRA and was a self-defense class instructor. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather whose memory will be cherished by his family and friends.

Preceding Asa in death are his parents, Asa Albright, Sr. and Lorine Albright, his sister, Evelyn Switzer and brother in laws, Bud Switzer and Glen Bullard. He is survived by his beloved wife, Louise of the home near Leedey, OK., his daughter, Gina Heck and son in law, Dennis Heck of Leedey, OK., his son, Trey Albright and daughter in law, Linda of Leedey, OK. and his sister, Jan Bullard of Oklahoma City, OK. Four grandchildren: Chancey and Morgan

Heck of Leedey, OK., April and Blake Chambers of Edmond, OK., Wade and Natalie Albright of Leedey, OK. and Tosha and James Smith of Oklahoma City, OK.: Six great grandchildren, Kinley, Griffin and Silas Chambers, Ida Albright and Jameson and Jemma Smith. Numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Memorials may be made to the Red Star Cemetery or the Leedey EMS in care of Shaw Funeral Home, P.O. Box 276, Vici, OK 73859.

Graveside services were held Thursday June 13, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Red Star Cemetery, Leedey, OK. Condolences may be made to the family at shawfuneralhome. net. Shaw Funeral Home Leedey