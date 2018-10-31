Arthur Noble Welty, son and third child of Aaron and Alice (McClellan) Welty was born at Shattuck, OK on May 8, 1940. On October 21, 2018, at the age of 78 he was called to his heavenly home.

Arthur was a cowboy from the time he hit the ground, and never wanted to do anything else. The family resided near Leedey, OK, where Arthur attended elementary school at Three Corner, and then graduating from the Leedey High School with the Class of 1958. Following his graduation, Arthur worked for the USDA Flood Prevention Department. On February 3, 1961 Arthur was married to his high school sweetheart Johnnie Ruth Haynes at her parent’s home near Leedey. The couple resided on the Melvin Dean Ranch until Melvin’s death. They also lived in Strong City and Cheyenne, Oklahoma. While living in Cheyenne, Arthur and Johnnie got acquainted with Bob Spillers, Bob Barton and Albert Shaw and their wives. They all enjoyed lots of calf roping at the Cheyenne arena. They continued to be life-long friends. In 1964, Arthur and Johnnie moved back to the home place to assist his dad with the ranch. To the marriage was born two sons, Todd Haynes and Tommy Aaron.

Arthur continued to work for the government following his marriage, and this included when they were testing cows for bangs, but Arthur’s true calling was to be a cowboy. He began working with several local ranches and was always on call to “go catch one” for neighbors and friends. In the early seventy’s he began to work for Davison & Sons Ranch part time across the river in Ellis County. He always enjoyed working with the cowboys there and later on was proud to have his son Tom join the crew at the ranch and grandsons Ben and Owen also help with spring draggin’. Keeping the cowboy tradition alive was important to him and he instilled those values in his sons and grandchildren. Arthur enjoyed taking the boys to Junior Rodeos when they were young, and Arthur himself always had horses to break until his health stopped him. When Tom began working on Sevens Ranch in Arizona, Arthur and Johnnie would go out for a month in the fall. Arthur helped with the gathering and Johnnie did the cooking. At that time, they acquired a second family of Bill and Nancy Shiew and the three boys- Monty, Ben and Matt. This friendship has continued through the years. Arthur always looked forward to the spring work- roping and draggin’ calves especially- but he enjoyed it so much he called it “fun” not “work.”

Arthur enjoyed chuck wagon cooking- he and Johnnie had many chuck wagon suppers served in their yard as well as going and doing birthdays and special anniversaries. This was always with the help of friends Bob and Joyce Barton. Arthur enjoyed playing guitar and taking care of his chickens- often giving free eggs to church members. He loved watching his grandkids rope and going to their ballgames. On August 2, 2009, Arthur was baptized into the Durham Baptist Church at Collins Lake. At that time they were attending Sunday evening services only and enjoying the music and preaching. Later they began attending morning worship. Soon after, Bro. Darryl approached Arthur and some of the other men about starting a men’s Sunday school class. Several agreed and thus began Darryl Moore’s Sunday school class out on the patio with a pot of coffee! This Sunday school class has continued to grow. When asked to bring the chuckwagon to revival, Arthur and his friend Bob jumped at the chance to provide authentic chuckwagon cooking and the dutch oven cobblers were always the favorite. This ministry has touched many lives.

He loved his family, was a good friend and neighbor and a cowboy, he will be missed by many.

Preceding Arthur in death are his parents, Aaron and Alice Welty; sister Roberta Smith and husband Dub; brother Rex Welty and wife Jacqueline; brotherin- law Lee Stephens; and niece Vicki Evans.

Surviving Arthur are his wife Johnnie Welty of the home; son Todd Welty and wife Shannon of Leedey; son Tom Welty and wife Marilyn of Leedey; sister Elsie Stephens of Hammon; brotherin- law Eddie Haynes and wife Darla of Mustang, OK; grandchildren Evin Welty and wife Sarah of Arnett, OK, Taylor Welty of Leedey and fiancée Tanner White, Abby Welty of Leedey, Ben Welty of Leedey, and Owen Welty of Leedey; great-grandson Cash Aaron; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of loved ones and friends.

In lieu of flowers you may make a memorial donation to the Durham Baptist Church in care of Shaw Funeral Home, P.O. Box 276, Vici, OK 73859.

Services were held Friday October 26, 2018 at 10:00 am at the Durham Baptist Church, Durham, OK with burial following at the Strong City Cemetery, Strong City, OK. Condolences may be made to the family at shawfuneralhome.net. Shaw Funeral Home of Leedey