Gale grew up in Durham, Oklahoma where he attended school until the school closed. He then attended Reydon Schools where he graduated in 1964. After graduation he attended Sayre Junior College before he entered the United States Navy where he served on the aircraft carrier USS Kitty Hawk. Gale served in the Gulf of Tonkin until he was assigned to a training squadron at NAS Corpus Christi, Texas until 1969. In 1970 when he was deployed with the squadron to Vietnam on the aircraft carrier USS Ranger VVA 61 until 1971. He received an honorable discharge in 1971 after attaining the rank of 2nd Class Petty Officer. He also received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal and Presidential Unit Commendation. After leaving the Navy Gale lived in Wichita, Kansas where he worked for Cessna before moving back to Durham, Oklahoma where he began his career in the insurance industry where he was an adjuster and also had his own agency. During this time, he continued to take care of his cattle and raise wheat. He served as a volunteer firefighter for Reydon, Delhi and the Sayre communities for 20 plus years. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and board member of the Roger Mills County EMS. Gale enjoyed being a pilot and flying, plowing, caring for his cattle, traveling and studying genealogy.

He is preceded in death by his parents and stepmother, Florene Lackey Barker.

He is survived by his wife, Zoe Ann, of the home; seven children, Gayla Ann Barker and significant other, Pam Lowery, Yukon, OK, Shonna Stewart and husband, Rodney, Sayre, OK, Greg Barker and wife, Theresa, Durham, OK, Molly Lindenfelser and husband, Robby, Reydon, OK, Polly Walker and husband, Randy, Merritt, OK, Keri Hall and husband, Aaron, Sayre, OK and Julie Grieb and husband, Jesse, Owasso, OK; seventeen grandchildren, Brandon, Jerod, Sam, Jacob, Kade, Kole, Alisha, Audry, Zerekai, Cody, Dusty, Christian, Creed, Casen, Addison, Riely and Karter; two great grandchildren, Zander and Remington; one brother, Gerry Barker and wife, Carolyn, Sayre, OK and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Services will be held Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at 11:00 AM at the Reydon Community Center. Burial will be at the White Rose Cemetery under the direction of Rose Chapel Funeral Service. Condolences can be made online at www.whineryfs.com