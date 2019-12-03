Anthony Scott Coots was born September 28, 1990 in Sayre, Oklahoma to Brenda Sue (Kidd) and Jeff Joe Coots. He entered the presence of Lord Jesus Christ at his home near Cheyenne on November 30, 2019 at the age of 29 years, 2 months and 2 days. Anthony grew up and attended school in Cheyenne, Oklahoma. He was married to Tracey Stone on August 28, 2017 at the Washita Cowboy Fellowship, Cheyenne, Oklahoma. He lived and enjoyed working on the family farm where he called home.

He had a lot of plans to fix up his pens and get his goat herd built back up. Anthony attended Western Technology Center receiving several certificates and his ag diesel certification of which he was most proud of. Anthony wanted to join the United States Armed Forces so bad, but was not accepted due to his type I brittle diabetes. He battled many years, since the age of 9, many severe illnesses due to the diabetes especially in the last several months. Anthony worked on the family farm and helped build Red Hills Express Carriages, a family owned business in operation from 2003 until 2018. He also worked at Tosh’s Service Center, Cheyenne Feed Mills and Batterton Custom Hay for ten years. Anthony was a member of the Berlin Volunteer Fire Department, Roger Mills County District I in Cheyenne, Oklahoma. He was employed by many of the local farmers and ranchers in the area and in his spare time enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding horses, mudding, and listening for hours and hours to his favorite music. Anthony was a talented young man with a heart of gold and was never afraid to learn how to do something new for the benefit of family, friends or himself.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Jeff Bland; brother, Jackie Dye; uncle, Roger Coots and one niece, Faith Barton. He is survived by his wife, Tracey Stone Coots, Cheyenne, OK; his 2 rays of sunshine, Vickie Abla and Kellie Stone; his grandparents, Wendell and Carolyn Coots, Cheyenne, OK; father, Jeff Coots and wife, Renee; mother, Brenda Coots, Sayre, OK; his Momma Jo; grandfather, Bobby Kidd, Duncan, OK; grandmother, Karen Kidd, Sayre, OK; great grandmother, Billie Plaster, Sayre, OK; great grandfather, Preston Stidham, Tulare, CA; siblings, Sherisa Coots, Britney Coots, Jaden Coots, J.W. Coots, Mailey Coots, Michael Harrel, Logan Hoover, Kyle Loomis, Brandon Loomis, Kayla Loomis, Emma Coots and a host of other relatives and friends. The family requests memorials be made directly to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.

Services will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019, 10:00 AM at the Cheyenne School Auditorium. Arrangements are under the direction of Rose Chapel Funeral Service, Cheyenne.