Anniebelle Atha

Anniebelle Atha was born April 27, 1924 in Sunny Point, Oklahoma to Annie Lou and Luther Henry Bryan. She passed away September 17, 2017 at Clinton, Oklahoma at the age of 93 years, 4 months and 20 days.

Anniebelle grew up in the Sunny Point community and attended school there. She was married to C.W. Atha at Mayfield, OK on November 29, 1941. They lived in the Grimes community for almost 70 years. They moved to Clinton, OK in 2005 and remained there. Anniebelle enjoyed working alongside her husband on the farm. She always had a big garden and did lots of canning and enjoyed cooking meals for her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, son, Bobbie Atha, 8 brothers and daughter in law Jeanette Atha.

She is survived by 2 sons, Fred Atha, Clinton, OK, and Floyd Atha and wife, Nancy, Piedmont, OK; 7 grandchildren, Michael, Jason, Todd, Jeanie, Jan, Jared, Jenisa; 14 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, 1 sister, Doris Faye, Ft. Cobb, OK; daughter in law, Lena Hudson, Cleveland, OK; and a host of other relatives and friends. Services will be held Thursday, September 21, 2017 at 1:00 PM in the Whinery-Savage Chapel. Burial will be at Brookside Cemetery under the direction of Whinery-Savage Funeral Service, Elk City. Condolences may be made online at www.whineryfs.com