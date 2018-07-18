Anna Marie (Atteberry) Marshall was born October 9, 1954 in Clinton, Oklahoma to John and Till Atteberry. She passed away July 9, 2018 at Sayre, Oklahoma at the age of 63 years and 9 months.

Anna attended the first 4 years of school in Hydro, Oklahoma before her family moved to Cheyenne, Oklahoma in 1963 to make their home. Anna attended her remaining school years at Cheyenne Schools.

Anna was the oldest of 14 granddaughters to be named after her paternal grandmother Anna Marie Atteberry. She spent most of her years working 2 and sometimes 3 jobs to provide for her two children. Most of these jobs were in the healthcare industry at various nursing homes, home health and hospices. Anna worked 20+ years at the Cheyenne School cafeteria. When illness forced her retirement in 2012 she was working at Roger Mills Memorial Hospital. She spent most of her remaining years with the love of her life Bryan Bonser, at their home in Strong City, Oklahoma. She enjoyed family gatherings, visits from her granddaughters and great grandchildren, caring for her beloved dog Angel, watching wildlife that wondered into her yard and watching old western and cooking shows.

Anna suffered a lengthy illness. Her last months were spent in the loving care provided by staff at Hensley Nursing Home and Faith Hospice. Although Anna’s earthly life was not always easy, she never lost her faith in God or her love for family.

Anna was preceded in death by her father John Atteberry. She is survived by her husband, Bryan Bonser, of the home; her daughter, Karen Gorday, Jacksonville, FL; her son, Larry John Marshall, Strong City, OK; mother, Till Atteberry, Cheyenne, OK; 3 granddaughters, 4 great grandchildren, 1 brother, 2 sisters and a host of other relatives and friends.

Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, July 12, 2018, 10:00 AM at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church in Sayre with burial following at the Greenwood Cemetery. Prayer Vigil will be held Wednesday, July 11, 2018 at 7:00 at Rose Chapel Funeral Home in Sayre under the direction of Rose Chapel Funeral Service. Condolences may be made online at www.whineryfs.com