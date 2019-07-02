But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles, they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint. Isaiah 40:31 (NIV) Hope in, Hebrew word Qawah, means to expect, patiently wait for, hope. The NKJV says those who wait on the Lord will renew their strength. There will be times in life when we need to wait – wait for God to answer prayer, wait for a healing, wait for our circumstance to change, wait for the depression to lift, wait for the marriage to improve, wait for the storm to pass.

