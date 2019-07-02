“O Timothy! Guard what was committed to your trust, avoiding the profane and idle babblings and contradictions of what is falsely called knowledge — by professing it some have strayed concerning the faith. Grace be with you. Amen. 1 Tim 6:21 I like how Paul finished up his first letter to Timothy. “O Timothy”! Obviously he is using as strong of language as he can to emphasize the ending of his letter. Here he is encouraging Timothy to keep the focus on, don’t be distracted, pay attention and stay the course. During that time and even now as well there are all kinds of what I call fad teachings coming down the pike.

