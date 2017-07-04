If you could ask the church of Christ any question, what would it be?

Part 105 There was an excellent question that was given about drinking; it was asked, “Can Colossians 2:20-22 be used to show that drinking alcohol is wrong?” Most would not argue that “drunkenness” or “excess of wine” is a sin (Gal. 5:21; 1 Peter 4:3), but many would argue that drinking without getting ‘drunk’ (to whatever degree that may be) is not a sin, sometimes called social drinking. With so many debates as to the sinfulness or lack of sinfulness in social drinking, this question reflects a relevant issue in the church today. First, let us read this passage. “Wherefore if ye be dead with Christ from the rudiments of the world, why, as though living in the world, are ye subject to ordinances, (Touch not; taste not; handle not; Which all are to perish with the using;) after the commandments and doctrines of men?” (Col. 2:20-22) Such is a common passage of prohibition speakers that teach people are forbidden to touch, taste, or even handle intoxicating liquors. While this would be a powerful passage indeed if it were in the proper context to alcohol, but the subject matter that Paul is discussing is not pertinent to social drinking.