One individual asked a question about 1 John 5:13-15. They asked, “What does it mean to ‘ask’ according to God’s will?” The passage reads, “These things have I written unto you that believe on the name of the Son of God; that ye may know that ye have eternal life, and that ye may believe on the name of the Son of God. And this is the confidence that we have in him, that, if we ask any thing according to his will, he heareth us: And if we know that he hear us, whatsoever we ask, we know that we have the petitions that we desired of him” (1 John 5:13-15 [KJV]). John wrote by inspiration to explain that those who believe and obey in the name of God must also pray by His will. Paul told the church in Colossi, “And whatsoever ye do in word or deed, do all in the name of the Lord Jesus” (Col. 3:17), meaning a person must do everything according to the will of God, which includes praying. James wrote, “The effectual fervent prayer of a righteous man availeth much” (James 5:16b). Only the righteous may have their prayer avail to the Father. With such important issues concerning the will of God in prayer, how can a person know when he/she prays according to God’s will?

