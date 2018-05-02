If you could ask the church of Christ any question, what would it be?

Part 144 A common thought was put forth in discussing the Word of God, “Is it every right to do wrong? Does one ever have God’s approval to do wrong?” The person asks about situational ethics. The doctrine and thought that there are some situations in which the violation of God’s law is overlooked for the benefit of majority. A writer in a well-circulated magazine in the church argues that one may properly disregard specific principles and even laws of God or of men when a situationally higher principle comes into view. “For example,” he wrote, “under normal conditions it is right to obey the speed limit. But when an exceptional moral principle is introduced to the situation (an injured person in the car) it becomes right to exceed the speed limit and possibly wrong not to.” Let us consider the argument.