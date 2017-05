Good Music at Dempsey

Denise Parman had the tables decorated in beautiful pink flowers and vases for Mother’s Day as everyone gathered for the Dempsey Social on Saturday, May 06, 2017. Nadia Martin played the piano and Denise led in singing Happy Birthday for May to Larry Pennington; Mike McGuire; Randy Parman; Marveda Parman, and Nadia Martin. First Timer, Dona Steele, was welcomed.