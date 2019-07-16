Glenn Selk, Oklahoma State University Emeritus Extension Animal Scientist — Last week’s newsletter contained a discussion of the impact of high pressure heat domes on cattle reproductive performance in the mid to late summer in Oklahoma. Now let’s look at the effect of heat stress on each side of the reproduction equation. First we examine the impact on the male. Next week we will look at research on the heat stressed cow.

Several research trials have been conducted throughout the years looking at the effect of high temperatures on bull fertility. Certainly that research has importance to many Oklahoma and Southern Plains cattlemen in the summer of 2019.