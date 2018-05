Dan’s Cow-Calf Corner Producers in Drought Facing Decisions

Derrell S. Peel, Oklahoma State University Extension Livestock Marketing Specialist — The latest Drought Monitor shows rapid expansion of the exceptional drought (D4) area to include about 38 million acres with another 126 million acres of D3 (extreme drought) conditions. Parts of the drought region received some rain in the past ten days; enough to slow expansion of drought conditions, but not enough to reduce drought without additional moisture.