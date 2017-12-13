Dan’s Cow-Calf Corner How Much Hay Do I Need to Feed???

Glenn Selk, Oklahoma State University Emeritus Extension Animal Scientist — Calculating the amount of

hay that is needed on both a short term and over the course of an entire winter are mathematical exercises that

are required on any cow calf enterprise. There are scientifically based “rules-of-thumb” that can make these

mathematical exercises more precise. The size of the cow, the lactation status of the cow, and the quality of the

forage are key elements in determining the average daily intake of the cow.